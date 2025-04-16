A windy Wednesday with sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies and windy today, with wind gusts between 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will trend cooler, and will struggle to climb into the low-60s this afternoon. Winds will relax this evening, especially after sunset. Lighter winds and mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s on Thursday morning. Thursday will be seasonal with sunny skies and light winds. Back in the 70s on Friday and low-80s on Saturday! There is a chance of a spotty shower on Saturday evening, but most areas will remain dry. Easter Sunday will be mild with highs in the low to mid-70s, under partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible early next week with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.