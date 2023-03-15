A windy Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Today will feature more sunshine with windy conditions. Northwest wind gusts will range between 30-40 mph at times. High temperatures will warm near 50 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures rebound back into the 60s late-week. It is another round of rain for the weekend. The showers are back into Saturday. We do dry out Sunday, and it will feel cooler.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday Showers likely before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 54.