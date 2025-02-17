A windy start to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Winds will remain elevated today with gusts around 35-45 mph. This could lead to downed tree limbs and power lines. Additional power outages are possible! Temperatures will trend much colder today despite the sunshine, with highs in the upper-30s. With the northwest wind factored in, it will make it feel more like the 20s during the day. Winds will be slightly less intense on Tuesday, but there will still be a noticeable breeze during the afternoon. The weather pattern stays dry through Wednesday morning, before the snow potential arrives. The latest model guidance has the storm tracking more southward, meaning lower snow totals. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the placement and snow amount, but for right now the potential for snow will be from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The weather pattern looks drier late-week and this weekend with a slight warm up on the way!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Washington's Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35-45 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.