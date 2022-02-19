A Windy Situation

WMAR

Tropical storm force wind gusts greeted most of us this morning as we left the house. The strongest winds were clocked at BWI this morning at 64mph! Winds gradually relaxed this afternoon as colder air has been filtering in all day. Unfortunately, another breezy situation is on tap for the day tomorrow. The National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Advisory for our area tomorrow from noon until 7pm. Westerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph area expected, especially during the afternoon/evening. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A clipper-like system will slide through the area Saturday, and while there isn't a lot of moisture associated with it, a stray flurry can't be ruled out. With elevated winds and that secondary cold front sliding the area— wind chills will be the big story. Feel like temperatures will drop into the teens Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the upper 20s.