A windy setup through Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Quick-hitting spotty rain showers linger throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Conditions will dry out this evening. Wind gusts will range between 35-45 mph through Wednesday, so secure the outdoor trash cans now! Temperatures will take a little dip heading into the middle of the week, before they rebound back into the 70s by Friday. Temperatures will climb even higher on Saturday, with readings in the low-80s. There will be some spotty rain showers during the second half of the day, so keep that in mind if you have any Easter egg hunt planned. Easter Sunday will be dry with highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 10-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35-45 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.