A windy end to the week

BALTIMORE — Today will be drier with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Wind gusts will be elevated, upwards of 35 mph at times. Temperatures will drop near freezing Saturday morning and it will feel blustery through the afternoon. Highs will trend cooler this weekend, in the mid-40s. Clouds increase on Sunday and rain returns during the afternoon/evening. Depending on the track of the storm system, we could see a brief wintry mix/flakes into across our northwest suburbs. Drying out on Monday with windy conditions. There is a chance of a rain/mix on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a lovely Friday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then rain. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Rain. High near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.