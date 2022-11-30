A wet & windy Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Rain showers move in this morning ahead of a cold front. Occasional periods of moderate to heavy bands of showers are possible through the afternoon/early-evening. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.25-0.5" once all is said and done. Southerly winds will be quite elevated, with gusts p o 35-40 mph at times. This will help high temperatures climb near 60°. Tonight, the winds will shift out of the northwest and bring in much colder Canadian air on Thursday. The temperatures then slowly begin to warm up heading back into the weekend with some isolated showers on Saturday and then again into early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 60. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A slight chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.