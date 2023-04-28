A wet & windy end to the week

BALTIMORE — Widespread rain moves in from southwest to northeast today. Rain will arrive to the metro around or shortly after daybreak. This will make for a soggy start to the morning commute. This will keep us a bit cooler, in the upper-50s and low-60s. Showers linger into the afternoon and evening with some rumbles of thunder expected. Rainfall totals between 1-2" is expected for most with locally higher amounts possible! This may lead to some coastal flooding along the Anne Arundel county shoreline. Winds will turn gusty, between 30-40 mph at times. This weekend will feature high temperatures in the upper-60s with plenty of clouds. The chance for isolated showers lingers into Saturday with some dry time later in the day. Another storm system moves through the region on Sunday-bringing the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. This activity may spill into early Monday morning. A few spotty showers are not out of the question for Tuesday as a weaker system slides through. Drier air works in mid-week with temperatures set up in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30-40 mph.

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Breezy, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Rain, mainly before 9am. High near 68.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 68.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3am. Low around 49.

Monday Early chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.