A wet Wednesday ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-50s. Scattered light rain showers will slide through the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals up to a quarter of an inch for most is expected. Temperatures trend more seasonal late-week as readings dip down into the 40s. A clipper system will move through the area on Friday, possibly generating some flakes and raindrops later in the day. For the first day of winter on Saturday, it will truly feel like it with blustery northwest wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will start off in the teens and will only warm up into the 30s. A dry and chilly start to next week with plenty of sunshine.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers. High near 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers. Patchy fog before midnight. Low around 36. Southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday A chance of rain showers mixing with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Friday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.