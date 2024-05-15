A wet start to Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Starting the morning off with some scattered showers. The chance for light showers lingers into the afternoon before skies gradually dry out this evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the low-70s. Dry skies for Thursday with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-70s late-week. Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday. Another low pressure system arrives, bringing spotty showers to the area just in time for the Preakness Stakes. Make sure you grab the rain jacket before heading out to Pimlico! Drier skies are expected on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Early next week will feature sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers. Patchy fog. High near 68. Northeast wind around 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.