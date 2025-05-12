A wet weather pattern this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! The work week starts off dry with high temperatures in the upper-70s this afternoon. Clouds will increase during the day as a wet weather pattern sets up throughout the rest of the week. Rain showers arrive late tonight and will become widespread into Tuesday. Overall, 1-2 inches of rain is possible. Scattered showers continue through the middle of the week with temperatures creeping up, into the 80s by Thursday. The warmest day will be Friday with highs in the mid to upper-80s. On and off rain showers extend into Saturday before the weather pattern finally dries out on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Showers. High near 72.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 77.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.