A wet start to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Scattered showers will linger through the early-afternoon hours. High temperatures will approach the low-50s this afternoon with drier air working into the region late-day. A cold front approaches from the west, keeping the chance for rain showers around through the middle of the week. Widespread rain will arrive on Wednesday as the front swings through. Temperatures will trend milder, in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Colder temperatures return later this week with more sunshine. A mostly dry and chilly weekend ahead with high temperatures in the 40s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. High near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-15 mph in the morning.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 51.

Wednesday Rain. High near 63.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.