A wet start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Keep an eye out for patchy dense fog this morning. The work week starts off wet with scattered showers lingering throughout the day, before tapering off from northwest to southeast this evening. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s this afternoon. Drier skies are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine and colder temperatures, in the low to mid-50s. It will feel windy on Tuesday with wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times. Less breezy on Wednesday. The weather pattern turns more active late-week as shower chances increase Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s. Spotty showers may linger into Saturday, while Sunday trends drier.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Showers. Cloudy with a high near 52. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday A chance of spotty showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.