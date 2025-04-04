A wet finish to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Rain showers and thunderstorms linger throughout the morning as a front stalls out nearby. There will be a brief lull in the rain mid-afternoon before some showers pop up this evening. It will be warm and sticky with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Scattered showers linger into the weekend, but it doesn't look like a washout. Temperatures will climb into the upper-60s on Saturday and will range in the 70s on Sunday. As the cold front slides through on Sunday afternoon, temperatures will fall during the day and showers and thunderstorms develop. Drying out and cooling down next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures cool down during the day, with highs in the mid to upper-60s this afternoon. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Showers likely and rumbles of thunder. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 42.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.