A wet end to September

October starts off damp...
It is another round of rain as our dreary pattern continues. Rain will kick off the week and spill over into Tuesday and even parts of Wednesday. Then, the forecast looks much better. Skies start to clear and that will warm us up. After staring off in the 60s and 70s we will make a run at 80 degrees by Friday. Next weekend is shaping up dry and mild for now.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! On and off rain showers will start off the week with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Once the cold front slides out of the area mid-week, conditions start to clear up and the weather pattern dries out late-week. More sunshine on Thursday and Friday with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper-70s! The upcoming weekend appears dry and mild with temperatures in the 70s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.

