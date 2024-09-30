A wet end to September

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! On and off rain showers will start off the week with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Once the cold front slides out of the area mid-week, conditions start to clear up and the weather pattern dries out late-week. More sunshine on Thursday and Friday with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper-70s! The upcoming weekend appears dry and mild with temperatures in the 70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.