A wet and breezy Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Keep that umbrella nearby as scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two is possible today. As a low pressure system inches closer it will stay breezy with gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range. The end of the week is looking more promising with just a few rain showers left. By the weekend we clear back out and welcome in fall with temperatures int he 70s. Next week skies look dry and temperatures will be mild. There are some forecast models that bring in some rain, but we will wait for more consistency on that.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Partly cloudy with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.