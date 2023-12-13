A week filled with sunshine

BALTIMORE — High pressure is in control through the rest of the week- yielding mostly sunny skies and light westerly winds. Temperatures today will rise near average, into the mid and upper-40s before taking a bit of a hit on Thursday. Wind chills will drop into the teens on Thursday morning with afternoon highs struggling to warm into the mid-40s. The 50s make a comeback on Friday and stick around through the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Saturday with more clouds on Sunday. A coastal low pressure system may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area early next week. We are watching this closely!

WMAR

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Clouds increase, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.