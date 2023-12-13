A week filled with sunshine

Watch Now
The next couple of days look sunny as high pressure remains overhead. Temps look seasonable in the upper 40s and low 50s and lows in the 30s. Over the weekend we start off dry and climb back into the low 50s. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/dry-stretch-this-week
Posted at 2:21 AM, Dec 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — High pressure is in control through the rest of the week- yielding mostly sunny skies and light westerly winds. Temperatures today will rise near average, into the mid and upper-40s before taking a bit of a hit on Thursday. Wind chills will drop into the teens on Thursday morning with afternoon highs struggling to warm into the mid-40s. The 50s make a comeback on Friday and stick around through the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Saturday with more clouds on Sunday. A coastal low pressure system may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area early next week. We are watching this closely!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 27.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday Clouds increase, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

