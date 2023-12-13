A week filled with sunshine

BALTIMORE — High pressure is in control through the rest of the week- yielding mostly sunny skies and light westerly winds. Temperatures today will rise near average, into the mid and upper-40s before taking a bit of a hit on Thursday. Wind chills will drop into the teens on Thursday morning with afternoon highs struggling to warm into the mid-40s. The 50s make a comeback on Friday and stick around through the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Saturday with more clouds on Sunday. A coastal low pressure system may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area early next week. We are watching this closely!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 27.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday Clouds increase, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.