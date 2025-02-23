A warm week ahead

BALTIMORE — Warmer weather is finally here! We get a break from winter with temperatures climbing into the 51 for Monday. Our next chance for showers is back Tuesday afternoon. We get close to 60°. The warmest day of the week is Thursday, we climb into the mid 60s. The trade off, Showers are back for the second half of the day. It is a series of ups and downs with highs back in the 40s and climbing into the 50s.
Tonight Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.