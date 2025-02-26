A warm Wednesday ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another taste of spring today with highs in the low to mid-60s! Temperatures once again rise into the 60s on Thursday. However, a cold front swings through, bringing our next chance for scattered light rain showers. Trending more seasonal behind the cold front on Friday, with high temperatures only rising into the low-50s. Temperatures warm near 60° on Saturday before falling back to winter-like levels on Sunday with highs in the 40s. After a cooler start to the week, temperatures will once again warm up into the upper-50s on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.