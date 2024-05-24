A warm & sticky end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A front lingering nearby will keep the chance for isolated showers and storms around this afternoon near our southernmost communities. It will feel warm and sticky with highs in the mid-80s. Low to mid-80s on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Southern Maryland has been placed under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) risk as well. The best day for a cook-out will be on Sunday as the weather pattern looks less active with highs in the mid-80s. Right now, showers and storms will slide through on Memorial Day. There will be a break from the rain and storms on Tuesday with another round of showers mid-week and slightly cooler temperatures, in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Memorial Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.