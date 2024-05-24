A warm & sticky end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A front lingering nearby will keep the chance for isolated showers and storms around this afternoon near our southernmost communities. It will feel warm and sticky with highs in the mid-80s. Low to mid-80s on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Southern Maryland has been placed under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) risk as well. The best day for a cook-out will be on Sunday as the weather pattern looks less active with highs in the mid-80s. Right now, showers and storms will slide through on Memorial Day. There will be a break from the rain and storms on Tuesday with another round of showers mid-week and slightly cooler temperatures, in the mid-70s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.
Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Memorial Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.