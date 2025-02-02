A warm start to the week

BALTIMORE — We are looking at a big warm-up with high temperatures climb into the 50s! This will be a taste of spring in February for at least a few days. We are facing a reality check by Wednesday. There is the potential for cold air to create a wintry mix and even freezing rain heading into Thursday. This could be a big impact if it all comes together. Thursday warms up enough to get back to rain with another shower chance by the weekend.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday A chance of snow and sleet before 1pm, then rain, snow, and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night Rain, snow, and freezing rain, becoming all rain after 1am. Low around 32.

Thursday Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 58.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.