A warm & muggy Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will be warm and muggy with high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s! An isolated thunderstorm or two could bubble up during the afternoon. A cold front swings through the area mid-week, generating more widespread rain and storm chances Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side. Mostly dry skies are expected Friday and this weekend with temperatures in the low-80s and less humidity!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.