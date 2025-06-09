A warm & humid start to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off with some patchy fog in the morning. It will be a warm and humid start to the week with highs in the low-80s. Expect some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. There is a chance of a pop-up later this afternoon/evening near the state line. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday morning, before we see improvement in the afternoon. High pressure builds into the region mid-week, yielding more sunshine and hotter temperatures. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s on Thursday and Friday. Shower chances increase this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.