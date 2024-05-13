Watch Now
A warm & dry Monday

Mid-week showers and storms...
Good Sunday everyone and Happy Mother's Day! It has been kinda a gross day in Maryland with showers and cooler air. Tonight, if the clouds move out of our area and the ingredients are right... we could again see the northern lights. Again you need to be in an area devoid of light and cloud cover.
warm.png
Posted at 3:16 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 03:44:06-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected today with high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s. Mostly dry late-week with high temperatures in the upper-70s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Friday evening into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Kicking off the weekend with a few showers on Saturday. Bring the rain jacket with you if you're heading out to Pimlico for the 149th Preakness Stakes! Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62.
Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 72.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday Slight chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

