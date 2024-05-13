A warm & dry Monday

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected today with high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s. Mostly dry late-week with high temperatures in the upper-70s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Friday evening into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Kicking off the weekend with a few showers on Saturday. Bring the rain jacket with you if you're heading out to Pimlico for the 149th Preakness Stakes! Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 72.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Slight chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.