A warm and sunny start to the week!

Showers return mid-week...
Mild and sunny this afternoon with a chilly, clear evening ahead. Sunshine will continue into early next week, with temperatures keeping towards averages. Highs settle into the middle to upper 70s for the upcoming week.
WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Sunday morning weather
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Areas of fog to start the day before it diminishes mid-morning. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the low-80s under sunny skies! Clouds increase Tuesday as a cold front slides through mid-week. You'll need the rain gear during the first half of Wednesday, as scattered showers roll through. Drier air filters in behind the front in the evening. Hopefully this will help us out with the ongoing drought, as average rainfall amounts of 0.50-1" can be expected. Drier and cooler late-week with highs in the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday. Keeping an eye on a potential coastal low pressure system that could bring showers to the area on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60.
Wednesday Showers. High near 70.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

