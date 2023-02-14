A very sunny Valentine's Day!

BALTIMORE — Valentines Day will be bright and beautiful with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures, in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase this evening and conditions will be mainly dry with overnight lows in the 40s. A few light showers are possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s Wednesday through Friday. A strong cold front approaches the region on Thursday-bringing the chance for widespread rain across the state. Winds will turn gusty late week. Rain tapers off on Friday with temperatures falling throughout the day. A drier and more seasonal start to the weekend with bright sunshine. Temperatures will moderate back into the 50s on Sunday and low-60s for Washington's birthday.

Happy Valentine's Day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Washington's Birthday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.