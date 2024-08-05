BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly dry and a very hot start to the week with temperatures warming into the mid-90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. A cold front approaches the area on Tuesday- generating scattered showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the top concern. Temperatures drop significantly on Wednesday, into the low-80s mid/late-week. Maryland could see Debby's remnants later this week as tropical moisture builds in from the south. There is sill plenty of uncertainty with the timing and impacts of Debby, as it is dependent on the exact track of this system. Flooding will be something to watch for. Temperatures climb to more seasonal levels into the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.