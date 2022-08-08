A very hot & humid start to the week

BALTIMORE — The heat and humidity will dominate the forecast early this week! High temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the triple digits through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of a late-afternoon/evening pop-up storm but most areas remain rain-free. Isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. The better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be on Wednesday. A drier and cooler air mass settles in over the Mid-Atlantic—decreasing humidity and dropping temperatures back into the 80s into the upcoming weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.