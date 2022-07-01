A Very Hot & Humid Start to July

BALTIMORE — A very hot and humid start to July as temperatures climb into the mid-90s with heat indices topping out near 99°! A few pop-up showers & thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and the chance continues into the evening hours. A batch of widespread showers and storms arrive Saturday ahead of a cold front. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall being the main concerns. Rain tapers off Sunday and we're dry through the 4th of July with highs in the low-90s!

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 91. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 70. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.