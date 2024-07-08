A very hot and humid start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! It will be a very hot an humid start to the work week with high temperatures climbing near 100°. When you factor in both heat and humidity the heat index will be over 100°! Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day! Heat Advisories are in place for central Maryland from noon until 8 PM. Remaining hot an humid with highs in the mid to upper-90s through mid-week. The weather pattern turns more active from Wednesday-Friday with increased shower and thunderstorm chances. There is a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with drier skies expected Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 105. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night Showers likely and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 95.