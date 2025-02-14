A very bright Valentine's Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Valentine's Day! Bright sunshine returns today with chilly temperatures in the 30s. Winds will be much more manageable for the second half of the day. The weekend turns more active. It is a cold start to the day and if this next weather maker gets here early it will have enough time to lay down some snow and even a mix before switching over to rain. Scattered showers stick with us into Sunday, but it will be a lot warmer. Next week is looking dry and colder. There is a chance for some snow by midweek, but confidence is low at this point.

Have a sunny Valentine's Day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind.

Saturday A chance of a wintry mix, then rain. High near 42.

Saturday Night Rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 36.

Sunday Rain. High near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.