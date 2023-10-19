A toasty way to finish the work week

BALTIMORE — Today is going to be one of those get out and soak it in days as we see our high temperatures reach the low 70s and upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up from the south and help keep our temperature nice and warm. Tomorrow the same setup will be over us but rain showers will begin to increase throughout the day. This will blend into parts of Saturday morning for a bit of a soggy and cool start to the weekend. The showers will taper off towards the afternoon with a rush of cooler air following its wake. This will set us up to see a much cooler end to the weekend and new work week as temperatures struggle to get into the 60s during the day.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.