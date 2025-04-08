A sunny & windy Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunshine returns and winds increase today! Temperatures will mostly range in the 40s throughout the day with northwest wind gusts between 30-40 mph. This will make it feel even colder than what the thermometer says. Winds will relax overnight with temperatures plummeting into the 20s Wednesday morning. Scattered showers return Thursday with widespread rain expected on Friday. Temperatures will rebound near average in the mid-60s on Friday. Some spotty showers linger into Saturday with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s this weekend. Mostly dry skies on Sunday with a warm up early next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday Showers. High near 62.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.