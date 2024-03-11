A sunny & windy start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Hang on to your hat because it will feel very gusty today! Northwest wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible-prompting a Wind Advisory for the area until 5 PM. Mostly sunny skies today with seasonal highs, in the mid-50s. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week, into the low-70s mid-week and mid-70s later this week! The dry stretch of weather lingers through Thursday before shower chances increase on Friday. The weather pattern becomes more unsettled this weekend, with additional rain chances, more clouds, and cooler temperatures, in the 60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a northwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40-50 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.