A sunny & summer-like Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Sunny and summer-like today with highs climbing back into the mid-80s this afternoon! Starting off Saturday on a dry note before a cold front works through-triggering showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will get knocked down to fall-like levels, in the mid-70s on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s through next week. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Friday Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.