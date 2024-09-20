A sunny & summer-like Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Sunny and summer-like today with highs climbing back into the mid-80s this afternoon! Starting off Saturday on a dry note before a cold front works through-triggering showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will get knocked down to fall-like levels, in the mid-70s on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s through next week. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.