A sunny & summer-like Friday

Cooldown this weekend...
Summer is holding on with the last few days of the season warming back into the mid 80s. Clear skies take us into the start of the weekend. Saturday is in good shape with dry skies and mild temperatures. Overnight Saturday into Sunday a cold front works in bringing light scattered shower chances and cooler temperatures.
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Sunny and summer-like today with highs climbing back into the mid-80s this afternoon! Starting off Saturday on a dry note before a cold front works through-triggering showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will get knocked down to fall-like levels, in the mid-70s on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s through next week. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

