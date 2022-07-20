A sunny & steamy day

BALTIMORE — A sunny and steamy day is on tap. A Code Orange is in effect for the Baltimore metro today as the air may be unhealthy for the elderly, young children, and those with respiratory issues. Trending hotter today with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values near 100°. Heat advisories may be needed Thursday as heat index values will be near 105°. A disturbance brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the late-afternoon/early evening hours on Thursday, mainly east of I-95. Temperatures remain in the mid-90s through the weekend and it will feel like the triple digits. Shower and storm chances increase early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.