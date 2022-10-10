A sunny start to the work week

BALTIMORE — Off to a sunny and tranquil start to the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Temperatures will climb into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, thanks to an increasing southerly wind flow. Sunshine will become more filtered on Wednesday. A cold front will slide through the area on Thursday bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Drier weather prevails Friday and into the start of the weekend with cooler temperatures, in the mid-60s. There is a chance of a few showers on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers, mainly before 9pm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.