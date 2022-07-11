Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A Sunny Start to the Week

Shower & storm chances Tuesday...
Cesar Cornejo's WMAR-2 News Weather Forecast for Sunday Evening
Posted at 3:25 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 03:25:58-04

BALTIMORE — Lots of bright sunshine to look forward to today with highs in the mid-80s! Temperatures will heat up Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices near 100°! A cold front sweeps into the region Tuesday, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms during the late-afternoon/evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas north and west of the Bay under a Slight Risk (2/5) risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. There is a chance of a pop-up storm on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Humidity increases into the weekend.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018