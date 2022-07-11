A Sunny Start to the Week

BALTIMORE — Lots of bright sunshine to look forward to today with highs in the mid-80s! Temperatures will heat up Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices near 100°! A cold front sweeps into the region Tuesday, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms during the late-afternoon/evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas north and west of the Bay under a Slight Risk (2/5) risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. There is a chance of a pop-up storm on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Humidity increases into the weekend.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.