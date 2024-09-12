A sunny September day

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s today. Dry skies persist through the rest of the week with more clouds filtering in on Friday. Sunny skies this weekend with temperatures warming up in the mid-80s. Trending cooler with more clouds next week. There is a coastal low that could work its way up the Atlantic seaboard, and bring in our next chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.