A sunny September day

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s today. Dry skies persist through the rest of the week with more clouds filtering in on Friday. Sunny skies this weekend with temperatures warming up in the mid-80s. Trending cooler with more clouds next week. There is a coastal low that could work its way up the Atlantic seaboard, and bring in our next chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.