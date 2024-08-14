A sunny & seasonal Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny today with seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-80s! Skies remain bright and beautiful on Thursday as temperatures approach 90°! Clouds build into the region on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Conditions dry out into early next week with elevated humidity and highs in the upper-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.