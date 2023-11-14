Watch Now
A sunny & seasonal Tuesday

Climbing temperatures late-week...
Abundant sunshine is expected tomorrow through Thursday with warming temperatures. mperatures trend more seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday before the 60s late week. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/a-chilly-start-to-the-week
Posted at 2:25 AM, Nov 14, 2023
BALTIMORE — Sunny and seasonal today with a noticeable northwest breeze and highs in the upper-50s. Abundant sunshine and dry conditions are expected through Thursday with temperatures warming into the 60s late-week. Rain chances increase across central Maryland late Friday night through early Saturday as two separate storm systems approach the region. Mostly sunny skies expected through the bulk of the weekend with falling temperatures into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday A chance of early showers. Turning mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

