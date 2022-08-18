A sunny & seasonal Thursday

BALTIMORE — High pressure brings us an abundance of sunshine and seasonable temperatures today. High temperatures will range in the mid-80s for most. Southerly winds will increase the warmth and humidity Friday. The greatest chance for rain and storms will be south of Baltimore Saturday, with another rain/storm chance late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers and storms will kick off next week before clearing takes place by the middle of the week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.