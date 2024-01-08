A sunny & seasonal start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Highs are in the mid-40s on Monday with more sunshine ahead of our next system. Tuesday looks to be wet and gusty as our next storm system moves through. Right now, this looks to be mostly a rain and wind event. Showers should arrive by mid to late-morning and will become moderate to heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. Urban and river flooding is possible as rainfall totals between 1-3" is possible when it's all said and done. Highs will climb well into the 50s late day Tuesday into Wednesday before they begin to tumble. Southerly wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, which may result in instances of wind damage and power outages. Rain tapers off Wednesday morning, but winds will still be elevated with gusts up to 40-45 mph. Less breezy on Thursday with more sunshine and high pressure builds in. Temperatures will raise into the low-50s late-week. Our next storm system slides through Friday into Saturday, generating another round of rain showers and gusty winds.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40-50 mph.

Tuesday Night Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 44. Windy, with a southeast wind 24 to 29 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40-50 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.