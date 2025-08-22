A sunny & seasonal finish to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! High pressure builds in behind Erin, leaving us with sunny skies and lighter winds! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and dry time with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-80s. There is a chance of a spotty shower or two on Sunday as a cold front slides through the region. Much of next week will be dry with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Friday Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.