A sunny & seasonal finish to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! High pressure builds in behind Erin, leaving us with sunny skies and lighter winds! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and dry time with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-80s. There is a chance of a spotty shower or two on Sunday as a cold front slides through the region. Much of next week will be dry with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.