A sunny & seasonal end to the week

A warmer weekend ahead...
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A warm and sunny day with highs in the mid-80s, paired with low humidity! The weather will be perfect for the first long weekend of the Maryland State Fair! Mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures creeping up to more summer-like levels, in the mid to upper-80s. The next best chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be on Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be very consistent next week, in the upper-80s with lots of dry time!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

