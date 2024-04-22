Watch Now
A sunny & seasonal Earth Day!

Milder mid-week...
Good Sunday everyone! It is a cool and mostly dry day in Maryland with plentiful cloud cover. Our southern coastal low continues to churn out to see keeping us mostly dry as temps fall overnight. A Frost Advisory is up for areas NW of the Baltimore metro until 8 AM on Monday morning. Cover any and all sensitive plants.
EARTH.png
Posted at 2:33 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 02:33:25-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Earth Day! A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas NW of the Baltimore metro until 8 AM as temperatures could fall as low as 34°. High pressure dominates the weather pattern today and Tuesday- yielding plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. A cold front moves in mid-week- sparking some isolated rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions are expected late-week with ample sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures, in the mid-60s. More clouds this weekend with the chance of a few showers. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the weekend storm system so it is something we will watch closely! Seasonal on Saturday and more summer-like on Sunday!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

