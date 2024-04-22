A sunny & seasonal Earth Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Earth Day! A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas NW of the Baltimore metro until 8 AM as temperatures could fall as low as 34°. High pressure dominates the weather pattern today and Tuesday- yielding plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. A cold front moves in mid-week- sparking some isolated rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions are expected late-week with ample sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures, in the mid-60s. More clouds this weekend with the chance of a few showers. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the weekend storm system so it is something we will watch closely! Seasonal on Saturday and more summer-like on Sunday!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.