A sunny & refreshing day ahead!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Lower humidity & sunny skies are expected today with highs near 80°! Temperatures will remain below-normal through the weekend! The weekend looks dry as well, although we'll be keeping an eye on another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday night and continues at times through the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.