A sunny Presidents Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! There will be abundant sunshine for Presidents Day with seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper-40s. High pressure will remain in control through the middle of the week- keeping skies dry with temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s. More clouds for Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. This will increase rain chances Thursday night through Friday. Temperatures will warm above normal levels, into the mid-50s late-week. Drier skies and increasing sunshine for the weekend with seasonal temperatures on Saturday & milder temperatures on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.