A sunny Presidents Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! There will be abundant sunshine for Presidents Day with seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper-40s. High pressure will remain in control through the middle of the week- keeping skies dry with temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s. More clouds for Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. This will increase rain chances Thursday night through Friday. Temperatures will warm above normal levels, into the mid-50s late-week. Drier skies and increasing sunshine for the weekend with seasonal temperatures on Saturday & milder temperatures on Sunday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.