A Sunny Independence Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Independence Day! The perfect weather is on tap for us as we sit in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity stays on the manageable side for us but slowly begins to creep up towards the evening time. This will not affect any firework shows, so get out there and enjoy. The rest of the work week we see a chance of thunder showers thanks to a muggy setup. This has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to place most of the state under a Slight (2/5) risk with damaging winds and hail being the biggest threat. There is the chance this does not come to fruition thanks to the NW flow of drier air and the mountains drying out the storms. The next best chance for widespread showers looks to be Friday.

Stay tuned!

7 day forecast:

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.