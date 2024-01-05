BALTIMORE — A sunny finish to the week with colder temperatures, in the low-40s. A mixture of rain and wet snow showers arrives Saturday morning with the best chance of accumulating snow earlier in the day across the higher elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Carroll county on Saturday as snowfall totals up to 3" and minor ice accumulation is possible. Warmer air mixes in during the afternoon allowing the moisture to changeover to mostly cold rain just in time for the Ravens game. Areas along the I-95 corridor could see a slushy mix initially, but it won't be measurable. Mostly cold rain is expected for areas up and down the Eastern Shore throughout the entirety of the event. Localized flooding is possible in sensitive areas. Next week starts off dry before a widespread batch of rain moves in on Tuesday and temps rise back into the 50s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday Rain and snow likely before 1 pm, then mostly rain during the afternoon. High near 41.

Saturday Night Rain, possibly mixed with snow before 4am, then a slight chance of snow. Low around 33.

Sunday Drying out early. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Rain. High near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 43. Windy.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.